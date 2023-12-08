fbpx

මිහින්තලා පුද බිමේ සැරි සැරූ හමුදා භටයින් ගැන විහාරාධිපති හිමියන්ට සැකයක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 8, 2023 18:33

තමන් වහන්සේ ඝාතනය කිරීම සඳහා යුද හමුදා භටයින් දෙදෙනෙකු යොදවා තිබූ බවත් ඉන් එක් සැකරුවෙකු මිහින්තලා පුදබිමේදී පොලිස් අත්අඩංගුවට පත්වූ  බවත් ඓතිහාසික මිහින්තලා රජමහා විහාරාධිපති පූජ්‍ය ආචාර්ය වලවාහැංගුනවැවේ ධම්මරතන නායක හිමියන් පවසනවා.
මේ වන විට ශ්‍රී ලංකා යුද හමුදාව සහ සිවිල් ආරක්ෂක බලකා භටයින්ගෙ දායකත්වයෙන් මිහින්තලා පුදබිමේ  සංවර්ධන කටයුතු සිදුකරමින් පවතින බවත් ඊට මුවාවෙමින් මිහින්තලා පුද බිමේ සිටි සැක කටයුතු යුද හමුදා භටයින් දෙදෙනෙකු පිළිබඳව වාර්තා වීමෙන් පසුව පොලිසිය විසින් සිදුකළ පරීක්ෂණයකින් අනතුරුව එම සැකකරුවන් අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමට යාමේදී එක් සැකකරුවෙකු පළා ගොස් ඇති බවත් නායක හිමියන් පවසයි.
ඊශ්‍රාලය හා පලස්තීනය අතර පවතින යුද ගැටුම් සම්බන්ධයෙන් මෙරට පූජනීය ස්ථාන ද ආරක්ෂාව වෙනුවෙන් තමන් මිහින්තලා පුදුබිමේ ආරක්ෂාවට යොදවා තිබූ බවට මිහින්තලය පොලිසිය විසින් සිදු කළ ප්‍රශ්න කිරීම් හමුවේ කියා සිටියද එවැනි කිසිදු දැනුවත්වීමක් මිහින්තලේ භාර යුද හමුදා ඒකකය හා මිහින්තලා පුදබිමේ යුද හමුදාව හෝ මිහින්තලා පොලීසිය දැන නොසිටි ඇති බවද නායක හිමියන් පවසනවා.
තන්තිරිමලේ හිටපු නායක හිමියන්ද බෝම්බ ගසා ඝාතනය කළ ඉතිහාසයක් පවතින බවත් දිගින් දිගටම තමන් වහන්සේට ද මරණ තර්ජන පවතින බැවින් එවැනි ජීවිත හානියක් සිදුවීමේ සැකයක් තමන් වහන්සේට පවතින බවත් කුමන ජීවිත තර්ජන පැමිණියද රට වෙනුවෙන් සහ ජනතාව වෙනුවෙන් සිදු කරන ප්‍රකාශ කිසිවිටක අත් නොහරින බවද නායක හිමියන් පවසයි
