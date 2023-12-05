fbpx

පොල්දූව මංසන්ධියෙන් පාර්ලිමේන්තු පිවිසුම් මාර්ගය අවහිර වෙයි

By hasiniek දෙසැම්බර් 5, 2023 14:44

ගුරු – විදුහල්පති සංගම් අද (05) පවත්වන විරෝධතාව ක් හේතුවෙන් පොල්දූව මංසන්ධියෙන් පාර්ලිමේන්තු පිවිසුම් මාර්ගය මේ වනවිට සම්පූර්ණයෙන් අවහිර වී ඇති බව වාර්තා වනවා

