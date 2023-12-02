රැකියා ස්ථානයේ සිදුවන ලිංගික හිංසනයන් ගැන වාර්තාවක් කම්කරු ඇමතිට

රැකියා ස්ථානයේ සිදුවන ලිංගික හිංසනයන් ගැන වාර්තාවක් කම්කරු ඇමතිට

රැකියා ස්ථානයේ සිදුවන ලිංගික හිංසනයන් සම්බන්ධයෙන් Sexual Harassment at Workplace over coming barriers to justice නමින් වෙරිටේ රිසර්ච් ආයතනය විසින් සකස් කළ වාර්තාවක් ඊයේ දින කම්කරු හා විදේශ රැකියා අමාත්ය මනූෂ නානායක්කාර මහතා වෙත ඉදිරිපත්කර තිබෙනවා.
නව රැකීරක්ෂා පනත් කොටුම්පත තුල සේවා ස්ථානයේ සිදුවන ලිංගික හිසංනයන් වැලැක්වීම සඳහා නෛතික ප්‍රතිපාදන ඇතුලත් කර ඇති ආකාරය සම්බන්ධයෙන්ද අමාත්‍යවරයා වෙරිටේ රිසර්ච් ආයතනයේ නියෝජිතයන් හට කරුණු පැහැදිලි කරනු ලැබුවා.
නව රැකීරක්ෂා පනත් කෙටුම්පතින් ඉදිරිපත් කරනු ලබන ප්‍රතිපාදන තුලින් සේවා ස්ථානයේ සිදුවන ලිංගික හිංසනයන් වැලැක්වීම සඳහා වන ජාත්‍යන්තර ප්‍රමිතීන් ගෙන ඒමට කටයුතු කරන බවත් පනත් කෙටුම්පත මගින් ජාත්‍යන්තර කම්කරු සංවිධානයේ සී 190 සම්මුතියට අපරානුමත කිරීමට කටයුතු කරන බවද පෙන්වා දී තිබෙනවා.
නව රැකීරක්ෂා පනත් කෙටුම්පත සකස් කිරීමෙන් අනතුරුව එය කම්කරු සංවිධාන සහ ලෝක කම්කරු සංවිධානයට ඉදිරිපත් කර ඔවුන්ගේ අදහස් ලබාගැනීමට කටයුතු කරන බවයි අමාත්වරයා ප්‍රකාශ කළේ.යවරයා සදහන් කරනු ලැබීය.
