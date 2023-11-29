fbpx

අමෙරිකානු හමුදා යානයක් කඩාවැටෙයි

By hasiniek නොවැම්බර් 29, 2023 14:17

අමෙරිකානු හමුදාවට අයත් ගුවන් යානයක් බටහිර ජපානය ආසන්න මුහුදට කඩා වැටී ඇති බව විදෙස් මාධ්‍ය වාර්තා කර තිබෙනවා

එම අවස්ථාවේදී එම යානයේ 8 දෙනෙක් ගමන්කර ඇති බව සඳහන් .

