නව ක්‍රීඩා ඇමති හා වාරිමාර්ග ඇමති පත් කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 27, 2023 21:02

නව ක්‍රීඩා ඇමති හා වාරිමාර්ග ඇමති පත් කෙරේ

Related Articles

වාරිමාර්ග අමාත්‍යවරිය ලෙස පවිත්‍රා වන්නිආරච්චි මහත්මියත්, ක්‍රීඩා හා යෞවන කටයුතු අමාත්‍යවරයා ලෙස හරීන් ප්‍රනාන්දු මහතාත්, ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ මහතා ඉදිරියේ දිවුරුම් දී තිඛෙනවා.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 27, 2023 21:02