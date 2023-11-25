fbpx

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ සීනි නිෂ්පාදනය වර්ධනය කිරීමට පියවර රැසක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 25, 2023 16:07

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ සීනි නිෂ්පාදනය වර්ධනය කිරීමට පියවර රැසක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ සීනි නිෂ්පාදනය වර්ධනය කිරීමට අවශ්‍ය පියවර රැසක් මේ වන විට ගෙන ඇති බව ලංකා සීනි සමාගමේ මෙහෙයුම් නිලධාරී කැලුම් ප්‍රියංකර ලියනආරච්චි මහතා පවසනවා.

 

 

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 25, 2023 16:07

