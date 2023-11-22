fbpx

දේශපාලන අතපෙවීමකින් තොරව ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාව ආරක්ෂා කර ගැනීම සියලුදෙනාගේ වගකීමක් – ජනපති පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේදී කියයි

By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 22, 2023 16:54

කණ්ඩායම් දෙකක් අතර තිබෙන අරගලයක් නිසා මෙරට ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාව පිරිහී ගිය බවත්,  දේශපාලන අතපෙවීමකින් තොරව ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාව ආරක්ෂා කර ගැනීමට සියලුදෙනා වෙත වගකීමක් පැවරී ඇති බවත් ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ මහතා පවසනවා.
ක්‍රිකට් පිළිබඳ ගැටලුවේදී කිසිවෙකු ආරක්ෂා කිරීමට තමාට අවශ්‍ය නොවන අතර කේ.ටී. චිත්‍රසිරි වාර්තාව පදනම් කර ගනිමින් ක්‍රිකට් සඳහා නව නීතියක් ගෙන ඒමට කටයුතු කිරීම සුදුසු බව තමා අවස්ථා ගණනාවකදී යෝජනා කළ බවයි ජනාධිපතිවරයා සඳහන් කළේ.
ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ මහතා මේ බව සඳහන් කර සිටියේ අද පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේ පැවති අයවැය විවාදයට එක්වෙමින්.
