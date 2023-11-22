fbpx

ජනපති පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට

ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ මහතා පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට පැමිණ තිබෙනවා.

ජනාධිපතිතුමා පාර්ලිමේන්තුව අමතා විශේෂ ප්‍රකාශයක්ද සිදුකිරීමට නියමිත බවයි වාර්තා වෙන්නේ.

 

