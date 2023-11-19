චීන රජයේ රාජ්‍ය දූත පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

 මහජන චීන සමූහාණ්ඩුවේ රාජ්‍ය උපදේශිකා ( State Councelor ) ෂෙන් යින්කින් ( Shen Yiqin ) මහත්මිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ නිල සංචාරයක් සදහා ඊයේ රාත්‍රියේ පැමිණ තිබෙනවා.
ඇය සමග එරට තවත් උසස් නිලධාරීන් 18 දෙනෙකු ද පැමිණ සිටියා.
ඔවුන් මාළදිවයින මාළේ නුවර සිට එමිරේට්ස් ගුවන් සේවයේ ඊ.කේ.- 652 දරන ගුවන් යානයෙනුයි   කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබුණේ.
ඔවුන් පිළිගැනීම සඳහා ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ චීන තානාපතිවරයා සහ ක්‍රීඩා , තරුණ කටයුතු සහ වාරිමාර්ග අමාත්‍ය රොෂාන් රණසිංහ , විදේශ කටයුතු රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය තාරක බාලසූරිය  මහතා ඇතුළු ශ්‍රී ලංකා විදේශ කටයුතු අමාත්‍යාංශයේ නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් ද කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ විශේෂ අමුත්තන්ගේ මැදිරිය වෙත පැමිණ සිටියා.
