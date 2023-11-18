fbpx

අද සහ හෙට නැගෙනහිර අහසේ උල්කාපාත වර්ෂාවක්

අද සහ හෙට නැගෙනහිර අහසේ උල්කාපාත වර්ෂාවක් සිදුවන අයුරු පියවි ඇසින් දැක ගැනීමේ අවස්ථාව උදාවන බව අභ්‍යවකාශ විශේෂඥ ගිහාන් වීරසේකර මහතා පවසනවා.

මධ්‍යම රාත්‍රියේ සිට මෙය දැකගත හැකිවනවා.

 

 

 

