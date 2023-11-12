fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

තද වැසි පිළිබඳව අවවාදාත්මක නිවේදනයක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 12, 2023 17:35

තද වැසි පිළිබඳව අවවාදාත්මක නිවේදනයක්

Related Articles

තද වැසි පිළිබඳව අවවාදාත්මක නිවේදනයක් කාලගුණවිද්‍යා දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව විසින් නිකුත්කර තිබේ.

අද (12) පස්වරු 1.00 සිට හෙට (13) පස්වරු 1.00 දක්වා එම නිවේදනය වලංගුවන බව එම දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව සඳහන් කරයි.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 12, 2023 17:35

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉන්දියා – නෙදර්ලන්ත තරඟය අද 

ඉන්දියා – නෙදර්ලන්ත තරඟය අද 

ඉන්දියාව සහ නවසීලන්තය අතර තරඟය 15 වනදා

ඉන්දියාව සහ නවසීලන්තය අතර තරඟය 15 වනදා

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට ජය

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට ජය

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ සමාජිකත්වය ICCය අත්හිටුවයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ සමාජිකත්වය ICCය අත්හිටුවයි

කෝලිගේ ශුද්ධ වත්කම

කෝලිගේ ශුද්ධ වත්කම

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

දීපවාලී උත්සවය නිමිත්තෙන් අයිටීඑන් ඔබ වෙත ගෙන එන සම්මානනීය කෙටි චිත්‍රපටය

දීපවාලී උත්සවය නිමිත්තෙන් අයිටීඑන් ඔබ වෙත ගෙන එන සම්මානනීය කෙටි චිත්‍රපටය

සුන්දරත්වයට පසු කලාව කෘතිය එළිදක්වයි

සුන්දරත්වයට පසු කලාව කෘතිය එළිදක්වයි

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.