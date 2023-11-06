fbpx

ප්‍රවීණ ගායන ශිල්පී අතුල ශ්‍රී ගමගේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ප්‍රවීණ ගායන ශිල්පී අතුල ශ්‍රී ගමගේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ප්‍රවීණ ගායන ශිල්පී අතුල ශ්‍රී ගමගේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වී තිබෙනවා.

ඔහු අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වන විට වයස අවුරුදු 60ක්.

