fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

කාසියේ වාසිය බංග්ලාදේශයට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 6, 2023 13:49

කාසියේ වාසිය බංග්ලාදේශයට

Related Articles

2023 ලෝක කුසලාන එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලිය යටතේ ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සහ බංග්ලාදේශය අතර තරගය අද (06) පැවැත්වෙනවා.

එහිදි කාසියේ වාසිය දිනාගත් බංග්ලාදේශය පළමුවෙන් පන්දු රැකීමට තීරණය කළා.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 6, 2023 13:49

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

කාසියේ වාසිය බංග්ලාදේශයට

කාසියේ වාසිය බංග්ලාදේශයට

14 වැනි කායවර්ධන ලෝක ශූරතා තරගාවලියට ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායම පිටත්ව යයි

14 වැනි කායවර්ධන ලෝක ශූරතා තරගාවලියට ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායම පිටත්ව යයි

ඉන්දියාවට ජය

ඉන්දියාවට ජය

කෝලි සචින්ගේ වාර්තාව සම කරයි

කෝලි සචින්ගේ වාර්තාව සම කරයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපතිගෙන් ජනපතිට ලිපියක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපතිගෙන් ජනපතිට ලිපියක්

ක්‍රිකට්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපතිගෙන් ජනපතිට ලිපියක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපතිගෙන් ජනපතිට ලිපියක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ ලේකම් ඉල්ලා අස්වීමේ ලිපිය භාර දෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ ලේකම් ඉල්ලා අස්වීමේ ලිපිය භාර දෙයි

පරාජයේ වගකීම ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයට පවරා ක්‍රීඩා ඇමති ඇඟ බේරා ගනී

පරාජයේ වගකීම ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයට පවරා ක්‍රීඩා ඇමති ඇඟ බේරා ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව අවසන් පූරව වටයට යයිද ? තීරණය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව අවසන් පූරව වටයට යයිද ? තීරණය අද

ඉන්දීය ක්‍රිකට් පාලක මණ්ඩලය ගිනිකෙළි සංදර්ශන තහනම් කරයි

ඉන්දීය ක්‍රිකට් පාලක මණ්ඩලය ගිනිකෙළි සංදර්ශන තහනම් කරයි

පාපන්දු- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු සම්මේලනයට නව සභාපතිවරයෙක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු සම්මේලනයට නව සභාපතිවරයෙක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු නිලවරණයට පාර්ශව දෙකකින් නාමයෝජනා

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු නිලවරණයට පාර්ශව දෙකකින් නාමයෝජනා

මාසයකදී ත්‍රීරෝද රථ 5 ක් සොරකම් කළ අයෙකු අල්ලයි

මාසයකදී ත්‍රීරෝද රථ 5 ක් සොරකම් කළ අයෙකු අල්ලයි

රොනල්ඩෝ සෞදි අරාබියේ අල් නසර් කණ්ඩායම සමඟ එක් වෙයි

රොනල්ඩෝ සෞදි අරාබියේ අල් නසර් කණ්ඩායම සමඟ එක් වෙයි

ලොව සුපිරි පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩක පේලේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ලොව සුපිරි පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩක පේලේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

මලල ක්‍රීඩා- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු සම්මේලනයට නව සභාපතිවරයෙක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු සම්මේලනයට නව සභාපතිවරයෙක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු නිලවරණයට පාර්ශව දෙකකින් නාමයෝජනා

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු නිලවරණයට පාර්ශව දෙකකින් නාමයෝජනා

මාසයකදී ත්‍රීරෝද රථ 5 ක් සොරකම් කළ අයෙකු අල්ලයි

මාසයකදී ත්‍රීරෝද රථ 5 ක් සොරකම් කළ අයෙකු අල්ලයි

රොනල්ඩෝ සෞදි අරාබියේ අල් නසර් කණ්ඩායම සමඟ එක් වෙයි

රොනල්ඩෝ සෞදි අරාබියේ අල් නසර් කණ්ඩායම සමඟ එක් වෙයි

ලොව සුපිරි පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩක පේලේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ලොව සුපිරි පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩක පේලේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

වෙනත් ක්‍රීඩා- තවත් මෙතනින්

රග්බි ලෝක කුසලානයේ ශූරතාවය දකුණු අප්‍රිකාවට

රග්බි ලෝක කුසලානයේ ශූරතාවය දකුණු අප්‍රිකාවට

2023 රග්බි ලෝක කුසලාන අර්ධ අවසන් වටයේදී එංගලන්තයට ලෝකඩ පදක්කමක්

2023 රග්බි ලෝක කුසලාන අර්ධ අවසන් වටයේදී එංගලන්තයට ලෝකඩ පදක්කමක්

පැරා ක්‍රීඩා උලෙළේ රිදී පදක්කමක් ගෙනා නුවන් ඉන්දික

පැරා ක්‍රීඩා උලෙළේ රිදී පදක්කමක් ගෙනා නුවන් ඉන්දික

බැඩ්මින්ටන් ක්‍රීඩක නිලූක කරුණාරත්න ක්‍රීඩාවට සමුදෙයි

බැඩ්මින්ටන් ක්‍රීඩක නිලූක කරුණාරත්න ක්‍රීඩාවට සමුදෙයි

මෙවර ආසියානු ක්‍රීඩා උළෙලේදී ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට විශේෂ තැනක්

මෙවර ආසියානු ක්‍රීඩා උළෙලේදී ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට විශේෂ තැනක්

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.