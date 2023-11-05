fbpx

ප්‍රබල අකුණු ගැන අවවාදාත්මක නිවේදනයක්

By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 5, 2023 17:02

කාලගුණවිද්‍යා දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව විසින් ප්‍රබල අකුණු පිළිබඳව අවවාදාත්මක නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

අද (05) රාත්‍රී 11.30 වන තෙක් එම අවවාදාත්මක දැනුම්දීම වලංගු වන බවයි එම නිවේදනයේ දැක්වෙන්නේ.

