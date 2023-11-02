fbpx

සීනි බද්ද ඉහළට

නොවැම්බර් 2, 2023 16:02

සීනි සඳහා පනවා තිබූ විශේෂ වෙළෙඳ බද්ද වැඩිකර තිබෙනවා.

මෙතෙක් පැවති ශත 25ක විශේෂ වෙළෙඳ බද්ද අද සිට රුපියල් 50ක් දක්වා වැඩි කර ඇති බවයි මුදල් අමාත්‍යාංශය පවසන්නේ.

එය වසරක කාලයක් සඳහා ක්‍රියාත්මක වේ.

