නවසීලන්තය හා දකුණු අප්‍රිකාව අද තරඟ වදී

ලෝක කුසලාන එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලියේ 32 වන තරගය අද(01) නවසීලන්තය හා දකුණු අප්‍රිකාව අතර පැවැත්වෙනවා.

තරගය පස්වරු 2.00ට පූනේ හිදී ආරම්භ වීමට නියමිතයි.

