fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

කොළඹ – දිවුලපිටිය මාර්ගය අවහිර වෙයි

hasiniek
By hasiniek නොවැම්බර් 1, 2023 10:40

කොළඹ – දිවුලපිටිය මාර්ගය අවහිර වෙයි

Related Articles

විදුලි බිල වැඩි කිරීමට එරෙහිව විදුලි පාරිභෝගික සංගමයේ විරෝධතාවක් හේතුවෙන් කොළඹ – දිවුලපිටිය ප්‍රධාන මාර්ගය හොරගස්මුල්ල ප්‍රදේශයෙන් සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම අවහිර වී තිබෙනවා.

hasiniek
By hasiniek නොවැම්බර් 1, 2023 10:40

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

නවසීලන්තය හා දකුණු අප්‍රිකාව අද තරඟ වදී

නවසීලන්තය හා දකුණු අප්‍රිකාව අද තරඟ වදී

බංග්ලාදේශය පරදා පාකිස්ථානයට කඩුලු 07ක ජයක්

බංග්ලාදේශය පරදා පාකිස්ථානයට කඩුලු 07ක ජයක්

ලොව හොඳම පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩකයා

ලොව හොඳම පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩකයා

ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානයට කඩුලු 7ක ජයක්

ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානයට කඩුලු 7ක ජයක්

පර්සි අබේසේකර මහතා අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

පර්සි අබේසේකර මහතා අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

සුන්දරත්වයට පසු කලාව කෘතිය එළිදක්වයි

සුන්දරත්වයට පසු කලාව කෘතිය එළිදක්වයි

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.