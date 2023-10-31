fbpx

ඇල්ල ප්‍රදේශයේ වෙඩිතැබීමක්

ඔක්තෝබර් 31, 2023

ඇල්ල ප්‍රදේශයේ හෝටලයක් තුළ අද (31) රාත්‍රියේ වෙඩිතැබීමක් සිදුකර තිබෙනවා.

යතුරුපැදියකින් පැමිණි නාඳුනන පුද්ගලයෙකු වෙඩිතැබීම සිදුකර ඇති බවත් වෙඩිවැදුණු පුද්ගලයා තුවාල ලබා ඇති බවත් තවදුරටත් වාර්තා වුණා.

