දුම්රිය ප්‍රමාදයක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 31, 2023 09:04

ප්‍රධාන මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ප්‍රමාදයක් සිදුවිය හැකි බව දුම්රිය පාලක මැදිරිය පවසනවා.

රඹුක්කන සිට කොළඹ බලා ධාවනය වු දුම්රියක් වේයන්ගොඩ දුම්රිය ස්ථානය ආසන්නයේ දී දෝෂයකට ලක්වීම මෙම ප්‍රමාදයට හේතුවයි.

 

 

 

 

 

