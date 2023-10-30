fbpx

සියලුම රාජ්‍ය සේවකයින්ගේ වැටුප් වැඩි කිරීමට පියවර ගන්නවා – ජනපති

ඔක්තෝබර් 30, 2023 19:08

සියලුම රාජ්‍ය සේවකයින්ගේ වැටුප් වැඩි කිරීමට පියවර ගන්නවා – ජනපති

ඉදිරි 2024 අයවැයෙන් රජයේ සේවකයින්ගේ වැටුප් ඉහළදැමීමට කටයුතු කරන බව අද පස්වරුවේ රැස්වූ කැබිනට් මණ්ඩලය හමුවේ ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ මහතා ප්‍රකාශ කර තිබෙනවා.

By hasiniek ඔක්තෝබර් 30, 2023 19:08

අද ඩොලරය

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

පර්සි අබේසේකර මහතා අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

කාසියේ වාසිය ඇෆ්ගනිස්තානයට

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඇෆ්ගනිස්තාන තරගය අද

ඉන්දියාවට ලකුණු 100ක ජයක්

ළහිරු කුමාර වෙනුවට දුෂ්මන්ත චමීර ශ්‍රී ලංකා සංචිතයට

සුන්දරත්වයට පසු කලාව කෘතිය එළිදක්වයි

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

