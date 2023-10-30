fbpx

පර්සි අබේසේකර මහතා අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ඔක්තෝබර් 30, 2023

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායමේ දිරිගන්වන්නෙකු වන පර්සි අබේසේකර මහතා අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වී තිබෙනවා.

මියයනවිට ඒ මහතා 87 හැවිරිදි වියේ පසු වුණා.

