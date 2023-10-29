fbpx

ආර්ථිකය ස්ථාවර කිරීමට සෑම පියවරක්ම ගන්නවා – මුදල් රාජ්‍ය ඇමති

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 29, 2023 15:30

ලොව ප්‍රබල රටවල් අනුගමන කරන ආර්ථික ප්‍රතිසංස්කරණ අප රට තුළ ද ක්‍රියාත්මක කරමින් ආර්ථිකය ස්ථාවර කිරීමට සෑම පියවරක්ම ගන්නා  බව රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය ෂෙහාන් සේමසිංහ මහතා පවසනවා.

 

