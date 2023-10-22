fbpx

ඉන්දියාවට ලකුණු 274ක ඉලක්කයක්

By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 22, 2023 18:20

2023 ක්‍රිකට් ලෝක කුසලානයේ නවසීලන්තය හා ඉන්දියාව අතර තරඟය අද පැවැත්වෙනවා.

එහිදි පළමුවෙන් පන්දුවට පහර දුන් නවසීලන්ත කණ්ඩායම පන්දු වාර 50 අවසානයේ සියලු දෙනා දැවී ලකුණු 273ක් රැස් කර ගැනීමට සමත් විය.

 

