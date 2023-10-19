fbpx

එකම සමාගමකට අඛණ්ඩව ඖෂධ ගෙන්වීමට අවසර ලබා දෙන්න එපා

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 19, 2023 14:45

එකම ඖෂධ සමාගමකට අඛණ්ඩව ඖෂධ ගෙන්වීමට අවසර ලබා නොදෙන ලෙස රජයේ වෛද්‍ය නිලධාරීන්ගේ සංගමය බලධාරීන්ගෙන් ඉල්ලා සිටිනවා.

ඊට කරුණු පැහැදිලි කරමින් ඔවුන් අද මාධ්‍ය හමුවක් ද පැවැත්වුවා.

 

 

 

 

