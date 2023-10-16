fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

දුම්රිය පීලි පැනීමක්

hasiniek
By hasiniek ඔක්තෝබර් 16, 2023 14:28

දුම්රිය පීලි පැනීමක්

Related Articles

උඩරට මාර්ගයේ දුම්රිය ධාවනය හපුතලේ දක්වා සීමා කිරීම සිදු කරන බව දුම්රිය දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව පවසනවා.

දියතලාවේ හපුතලේ අතර දුම්රියක් පීලි පැනීම හේතුවෙන් එම තීරණය ගෙන තිබුණා.

hasiniek
By hasiniek ඔක්තෝබර් 16, 2023 14:28

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ක්‍රිකට් සඳහා ඔලිම්පික් අනුමැතිය

ක්‍රිකට් සඳහා ඔලිම්පික් අනුමැතිය

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා තීරණාත්මක තරගය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා තීරණාත්මක තරගය අද

ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානයට ලකුණු 69ක ජයක්

ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානයට ලකුණු 69ක ජයක්

දසුන් ශානක වෙනුවට එන චාමික කරුණාරත්න

දසුන් ශානක වෙනුවට එන චාමික කරුණාරත්න

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

“සුහුරුලිය” ජාත්‍යන්තරයේ අවධානයට

“සුහුරුලිය” ජාත්‍යන්තරයේ අවධානයට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.