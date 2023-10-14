fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

ඔක්කොම බලාගන්න පුළුවන් මැතිවරණයක් තිබ්බම

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 14, 2023 11:40

ඔක්කොම බලාගන්න පුළුවන් මැතිවරණයක් තිබ්බම

Related Articles

තම පක්ෂයේ දේශපාලන ගමන පවතින්නේ පුද්ගලයෙකු මත නොව සාමූහික වැඩපිළිවෙළක් මත බව පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රී හරිනි අමරසූරිය මහත්මිය පවසනවා.

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 14, 2023 11:40

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

සැප්තැම්බර් මාසයේ ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩිකාවට හිමි සම්මායනය චමරිට

සැප්තැම්බර් මාසයේ ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩිකාවට හිමි සම්මායනය චමරිට

14 වැනි දකුණු ආසියානු කායවර්ධන ශූරතාවලිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේදී

14 වැනි දකුණු ආසියානු කායවර්ධන ශූරතාවලිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේදී

තරුෂිගේ ඉල්ලීම ඉටු කරන්න ක්‍රීඩා රාජ්‍ය ඇමති එකඟවෙයි 

තරුෂිගේ ඉල්ලීම ඉටු කරන්න ක්‍රීඩා රාජ්‍ය ඇමති එකඟවෙයි 

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා දකුණු අප්‍රිකා තරඟය අදයි

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා දකුණු අප්‍රිකා තරඟය අදයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව හා ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාව අතර ක්‍රීඩා සහයෝගීතාව පිළිබඳ අවබෝධතා ගිවිසුමක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව හා ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාව අතර ක්‍රීඩා සහයෝගීතාව පිළිබඳ අවබෝධතා ගිවිසුමක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

“සුහුරුලිය” ජාත්‍යන්තරයේ අවධානයට

“සුහුරුලිය” ජාත්‍යන්තරයේ අවධානයට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.