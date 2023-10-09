fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

වැල්ලම්පිටියේ වෙඩිතැබීමක්

hasiniek
By hasiniek ඔක්තෝබර් 9, 2023 16:24

වැල්ලම්පිටියේ වෙඩිතැබීමක්

Related Articles

වැල්ලම්පිටිය බ්‍රැන්ඩියාවත්ත ප්‍රදේශයේදී වෙඩිතැබීමක් සිදුව තිබෙනවා.

එම වෙඩිතැබීමකින් තුවාල ලැබූ පුද්ගලයෙකු කොළඹ ජාතික රෝහලට ඇතුළත් කර ඇති බවයි වාර්තා වුණේ

hasiniek
By hasiniek ඔක්තෝබර් 9, 2023 16:24

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉන්දියාවට කඩුලු 06 ක ජයග්‍රහණයක්

ඉන්දියාවට කඩුලු 06 ක ජයග්‍රහණයක්

ඉන්දියාවට ලකුණු 200 ක ඉලක්කයක්

ඉන්දියාවට ලකුණු 200 ක ඉලක්කයක්

ආසියානු ක්‍රීඩා උළෙලේ රන් පදක්කම් 201ක් සමගින් චීනයෙන් ඓතිහාසික ජයග්‍රහණයක්

ආසියානු ක්‍රීඩා උළෙලේ රන් පදක්කම් 201ක් සමගින් චීනයෙන් ඓතිහාසික ජයග්‍රහණයක්

දකුණු අප්‍රිකා කණ්ඩායම හමුවේ අසරණවූ ශ්‍රී ලංකා පිල

දකුණු අප්‍රිකා කණ්ඩායම හමුවේ අසරණවූ ශ්‍රී ලංකා පිල

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට ලකුණු 429 ක දැවැන්ත ඉලක්කයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට ලකුණු 429 ක දැවැන්ත ඉලක්කයක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

භෞතික විද්‍යා නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය තිදෙනෙකුට

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

“සුහුරුලිය” ජාත්‍යන්තරයේ අවධානයට

“සුහුරුලිය” ජාත්‍යන්තරයේ අවධානයට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.