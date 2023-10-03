fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

විදුලි බිල වැඩි කළොත් භික්ෂු ශාසන ගමනක ලකුණු

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 3, 2023 12:10

විදුලි බිල වැඩි කළොත් භික්ෂු ශාසන ගමනක ලකුණු

Related Articles

ඉදිරියේ දී විදුලි බිල ඉහළ දැමුවහොත් ජනතාවගේ දුක හඳුනන භික්ෂු ශාසන ගමනක් අරඹන බව ජාතික සංඝ සම්මේලනයේ සභාපති පූජ්‍ය වියන්වෙල ශාසනරතන ස්වාමින් වහන්සේ පවසනවා.

 

 

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ඔක්තෝබර් 3, 2023 12:10

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

රටේ හදන අපේම ටිෂූ

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

ඇමෙරිකා එක්සත් ජනපද – ශ්‍රී ලංකා වෙළඳ හා ආයෝජන රාමු ගිවිසුමෙහි 14 වන කවුන්සිල රැස්වීම කොළඹදී

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

අද ඩොලරයේ වටිනාකම

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

මාර්ගගත ක්‍රම මඟින් සිදුකරනු ලබන වංචාවන්ගෙන් ප්‍රවේශම් වන්න

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

MCC ක්‍රිකට් කමිටුවේ සභාපති ධුරයට කුමාර් සංගක්කාර පත් කෙරේ

MCC ක්‍රිකට් කමිටුවේ සභාපති ධුරයට කුමාර් සංගක්කාර පත් කෙරේ

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඇෆ්ගනිස්තාන පුහුණු තරගය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඇෆ්ගනිස්තාන පුහුණු තරගය අද

බැඩ්මින්ටන් ක්‍රීඩක නිලූක කරුණාරත්න ක්‍රීඩාවට සමුදෙයි

බැඩ්මින්ටන් ක්‍රීඩක නිලූක කරුණාරත්න ක්‍රීඩාවට සමුදෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු සම්මේලනයට නව සභාපතිවරයෙක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු සම්මේලනයට නව සභාපතිවරයෙක්

කුසල් ජනිත් පෙරේරා ආබාධයකට ලක්ව පිටියෙන් ඉවත් වෙයි

කුසල් ජනිත් පෙරේරා ආබාධයකට ලක්ව පිටියෙන් ඉවත් වෙයි

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

24 වන ඉරිදා රාත්‍රී 10යේ හෝරාවට ITN ඔස්සේ දිග හැරෙන “අනන්තය”

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

කලාගාරයන් තුළ චිත්‍ර ප්‍රදර්ශනයන් සඳහා වසරේ වැඩි ඉඩක් ලබාදීමට වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

“සුහුරුලිය” ජාත්‍යන්තරයේ අවධානයට

“සුහුරුලිය” ජාත්‍යන්තරයේ අවධානයට

කමල්ගේ “ඔබයි මමයි” සංගීත ප්‍රසංගය ලබන 16 වනදා

කමල්ගේ “ඔබයි මමයි” සංගීත ප්‍රසංගය ලබන 16 වනදා

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.