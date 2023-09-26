fbpx

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සංචිතය සහිත නිල නිවේදනය නිකුත් කරයි

By hasiniek සැප්තැම්බර් 26, 2023 17:33

ලෝක කුසලාන තරගාවලියට සහභාගී වන ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම සහිත නිල නිවේදනය නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

මේ අතර එම සංචිතය අද ඉන්දීයාව බලා පිටත්ව යාමට නියමිතයි

එම නිවේදනය පහතින්.

