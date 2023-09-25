fbpx

ස්ටිකරය නැති බෝතල් නිසා බදු ආදායමට පාඩුවක් සිදුවෙලා නෑ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 25, 2023 11:44

ආරක්ෂිත ස්ටිකර් රහිත මත්පැන් බෝතල් ලක්ෂ හතලිස් නවය හේතුවෙන් රජයට බදු ආදායම අහිමිවීමක් සිදුනොවූ බව මුදල් රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය රංජිත් සියඹලාපිටිය මහතා ප්‍රකාශ කරනවා.

 

 

 

 

 

