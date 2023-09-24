ඉදිකරමින් පවතින නිවසක තිබී ජීව අත්බෝම්බ දෙකක් හමු වෙයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 24, 2023 06:04

ඉදිකරමින් පවතින නිවසක තිබී ජීව අත්බෝම්බ දෙකක් හමු වෙයි

Related Articles

වේයන්ගොඩ ජයසූරිය මාවතේ තුන්වැනි මහලේ  ඉදිකරමින් පවතින නිවසක කොන්ක්‍රීට්  ගල්ගොඩක තිබී ජීව අත්බෝම්බ දෙකක් සොයා ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ ඉදිකිරීම් කටයුතුවල යෙදී සිටින පෙදරේරුවන්ටයි මෙම බෝම්බ හමුවී ඇත්තේ.
මෙරට නිෂ්පාදිත ජීව අත්බෝම්භයක් හා විදේශීය රටක නිෂ්පාදිත බෝම්බයක් බව පොලීසිය සඳහන් කරනවා.
විදේශීය රටක නිෂ්පාදිත බෝම්බය මලකඩ කා දිරා යමින් තිබූ  එකක් .
මෙසේ හමු වූ බෝම්බ  සම්බන්ධයෙන් අත්තනගල්ල අධිකරණයට කරුණු වාර්තා කර පොලිස් විශේෂ කාර්ය බලකාය කැඳවා නිෂ්ක්‍රීය කිරීමට කටයුතු කර තිබුණා.
මෙම බෝම්බ මෙම ස්ථානයට ලැබුණු ආකාරය හෙළි කර ගැනීමට වේයන්ගොඩ පොලීසිය පරීක්ෂණ පවත්වනු ලබනවා.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 24, 2023 06:04