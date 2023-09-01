fbpx

දිස්ත්‍රික්ක 3කට නායයෑම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම්

දිස්ත්‍රික්ක 3කට නායයෑම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම්

පවතින වැසි සහිත කාලගුණ තත්වය හේතුවෙන් කළුතර, කෑගල්ල සහ රත්නපුර දිස්ත්‍රික්කවලට නායයෑම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීමක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

