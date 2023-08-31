fbpx

අම්බලන්ගොඩ වෙඩි තැබීමක්

අගෝස්තු 31, 2023

අම්බලන්ගොඩ ධර්මාශෝක විද්‍යාලය අසළදී වෙඩි තැබීමක් සිදුව තිබෙනවා.

වෙඩි තැබීමෙන් වෑන් රථයකින් ගමන් කරමින් සිටි පුද්ගලයෙකු තුවාල ලබා ඇති බවයි වාර්තා වෙන්නේ.

By hasiniek අගෝස්තු 31, 2023 15:24

