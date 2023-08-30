fbpx

මැණික් තොගයක් නීතිවිරෝධීව මෙරටින් රැගෙන යාමට තැත් කළ කාන්තාවක් අත්අඩංගුවට

මැණික් තොගයක් නීතිවිරෝධීව මෙරටින් රැගෙන යාමට තැත් කළ කාන්තාවක් අත්අඩංගුවට

මැණික් තොගයක් නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස ඉන්දියාවට රැගෙන යාමට තැත් කළ කාන්තාවක් ගුවන් තොටුපොළ පිටත්වීමේ පර්යන්තයේ දී   අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
මැනික් තොගයේ වටිනාකම රුපියල් විසි නව කෝටි දස ලක්ෂයක්.
ඇය  කොළඹ , ඔරුගොඩවත්ත ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි 30 හැවිරිදි ව්‍යාපාරික කාන්තාවක්.
මෙම කාන්තාව ඇඳ සිටි ඇඳුම් අතර කිලෝ ග්‍රෑම් 02 යි ග්‍රෑම් 311 මිලි ග්‍රෑම් 75 ක් ( 2311.75 g ) බරැති මෙම මැණික් තොගය සඟවා ගෙනවිත් තිබුණා.
මැණික් තොගය තමන් භාරයට ගත්  කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ ආරක්ෂක අංශයේ නිලධාරීන්  ඒවා වැඩිදුර විමර්ශන කටයුතු සඳහා රේගු නිලධාරීන් වෙත භාර දී තිබෙනවා.
කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ රේගු නිලධාරීන් මෙම කාන්තාව අත් අඩංගුවේ තබා ගෙන වැඩිදුර විමර්ශන කටයුතු ආරම්භ කර තිබෙනවා.
