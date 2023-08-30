fbpx

පොහොයදා මව ඝාතනය කළ පුත්‍රයා

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 30, 2023 15:54

මාතර බංගම පොලිස් වසමේ පාවුලවත්ත මලිදුව අකුරැස්ස ලිපිනයේ පදිංචිව සිටි සිව්දරු මවක් මානසික ආබාධිත 28 හැවිරිදි පුතු විසින් පරාළයකින් ගසා අද උදෑසන ඝාතනය කර තිබෙනවා.
මිය ගොස් ඇත්තේ ගාල්දිය ළමාහේවාගේ චන්ද්‍රලතා නැමැත්තියක්.
පුත්‍රයා කාලයක් මානසික ආබාධිතව සිට පසුව ඉකුත් වසරේ සුවවී නිවසට පැමිණ විවිධ කුලී රැකියාවලින් ජීවිතය ගැටගසා ගත්තෙකු බවත් ඊයේ සුපුරුදු රැකියාවකට ගොස් පසුව නිවසට පැමිණ රාත්‍රී සිය බාල සොහොයුරාගේ නිවසට ආලාභහානි කොට පසුව අද අළුයම සිට නිවසේ කළබල කරන්නට වීමෙන් ගම්වාසීන් ඊට මැදිහත්ව තිබෙනවා.
මැදිහත් වූ අසල්වාසීයකුට අත කැඩෙන්නට මුගුරකින් පහර දුන් පුත්‍රයා  පසුව නිවසේ කාමරයක බිම මෙට්ටය මත හාන්සි වී සිටි මවට විශාල පරාළයකින් පහර දී ඝාතනය කොට තිබෙනවා.
දේහය 1990 ගිලන් රථයෙන් අකුරැස්ස ප්‍රාදේශීය රෝහලට ගෙනැවිත් තිබුණා.
සැකකරු නිවස අසල පාළු වැසිකිලියක සැඟවී සිටියදී අත්අඩංගුවට ගැනීමට බංගම පොලීසිය සමත් වී තිබෙනවා.
සැකකරු මාතර මහේස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණයට හෙට ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමට නියමිතයි.
