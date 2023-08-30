fbpx

ඉන්දීය ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

අගෝස්තු 30, 2023 15:12

ආසියානු ක්‍රිකට් ශූරතා තරඟාවලියේ තරඟ කීපයකට සහභාගී වීම සඳහා ඉන්දීය ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම අද දිවයිනට පැමිණ තිබෙනවා.
ඔවුන්  අද දින  පස්පරු 12.45 ට පැමිණ තිබුණේ ස්පයිස් ජෙට් ගුවන් සේවයට  අයත් විශේෂ ගුවන් යානයකින්.
මෙවුන්ගේ පැමිණීම  වෙනුවෙන්  දැඩි ආරක්ෂක වැඩපිළිවෙළක් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ තුළ සහ ඉන් පිටත ක්‍රියාත්මක කර තිබුණා.
පාකිස්තාන කණ්ඩායම සහ ඉන්දීය ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම අතර තරඟය එළඹෙන සැප්තැම්බර් මස 02 වන දා පල්ලෙකැලේ ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාංගණයේදී පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතයි.
අගෝස්තු 30, 2023 15:12

