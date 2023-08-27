fbpx

බංග්ලාදේශ ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 27, 2023 17:25

බංග්ලාදේශ ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

ආසියානු ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලියට සහභාගී වීම සදහා බංග්ලාදේශ ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම අද (27) පස්වරුවේ කටුනායක ගුවන්තොටුපොළෙන් දිවයිනට පැමිණියා.

මෙම බංග්ලාදේශ ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩකයින් පිළිගැනීම සදහා ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් ආයතනයේ උසස් නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණ සිටියහ .
බංග්ලාදේශ සහ ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම අතර පළමු තරගය එළඹෙන (31) දින මහනුවර පල්ලෙකැලේ ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාංගණයේ දී පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතය .
