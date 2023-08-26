fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

2024 ආර්ථිකයට සුවිශේෂි වසරක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 26, 2023 15:03

2024 ආර්ථිකයට සුවිශේෂි වසරක්

Related Articles

දැනට පවතින සෘණ ආර්ථිකය ලබන වසරේදී ධන ආර්ථිකයක් වන බව අමාත්‍ය නලින් ප්‍රනාන්දු මහතා පවසනවා. ඒ වෙනුවෙන් වැඩපිළිවෙල රැසක් ක්‍රියාත්මක බවයි අමාත්‍යවරයා කියා සිටින්නේ.

 

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 26, 2023 15:03

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ජූලි මාසයේ උද්ධමනය 4.6%ක්

ජූලි මාසයේ උද්ධමනය 4.6%ක්

මෙරට අපනයන ඉහළ නංවන්න වෙළඳ ඇමති චීනයේ සකච්ඡාවක

මෙරට අපනයන ඉහළ නංවන්න වෙළඳ ඇමති චීනයේ සකච්ඡාවක

IMF අරමුදලේ දෙවන වාරිකය ලැබීමට ලංකාව කොයි වගේ වෙන්න ඕනෙද?

IMF අරමුදලේ දෙවන වාරිකය ලැබීමට ලංකාව කොයි වගේ වෙන්න ඕනෙද?

වාණිජ බැංකු ගැන අමාත්‍ය සියඹලාපිටිය කියන දේ

වාණිජ බැංකු ගැන අමාත්‍ය සියඹලාපිටිය කියන දේ

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායමේ දෙදෙනෙකුට කොවිඩ්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායමේ දෙදෙනෙකුට කොවිඩ්

48 වන පාසල් පිහිනුම් හා කිමිදුම් තරගාවලිය ඇරඹෙයි

48 වන පාසල් පිහිනුම් හා කිමිදුම් තරගාවලිය ඇරඹෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම එංගලන්තය බලා පිටත්ව යයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම එංගලන්තය බලා පිටත්ව යයි

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රීඩකයින් එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම්වල ඉදිරියට

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රීඩකයින් එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම්වල ඉදිරියට

47 වැනි ජාතික ක්‍රීඩා තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් ක්‍රීඩා තරඟ අදින් ඇරඹෙයි

47 වැනි ජාතික ක්‍රීඩා තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් ක්‍රීඩා තරඟ අදින් ඇරඹෙයි

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

කමල්ගේ “ඔබයි මමයි” සංගීත ප්‍රසංගය ලබන 16 වනදා

කමල්ගේ “ඔබයි මමයි” සංගීත ප්‍රසංගය ලබන 16 වනදා

WhatsApp අලුත් වෙයි

WhatsApp අලුත් වෙයි

පිච්ච මල් වගාවේ යෙදෙන වව්නියාවේ ගොවියෝ

පිච්ච මල් වගාවේ යෙදෙන වව්නියාවේ ගොවියෝ

සිතමු තීරු ලිපි කෘතිය එළිදැක්වෙයි

සිතමු තීරු ලිපි කෘතිය එළිදැක්වෙයි

වසර 50 කට පසු රඟ දක්වපු කෙටි නාට්‍ය

වසර 50 කට පසු රඟ දක්වපු කෙටි නාට්‍ය

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.