fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම එංගලන්තය බලා පිටත්ව යයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 24, 2023 08:54

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම එංගලන්තය බලා පිටත්ව යයි

Related Articles

ක්‍රීඩිකාවන් සහ නිලධාරීන් 26 දෙනෙකුගෙන් සමන්විත ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම අද අලුයම එංගලන්තයේ ක්‍රිකට් තරඟ සංචාරයක් සඳහා පිටත්ව ගොස් තිබෙනවා.
20යි 20 ක්‍රිකට් තරඟ 03 ක් සහ සීමිත ඕවර් 50 එක් දින තරඟ 03 ක් මෙම තරගාවලිය තුළ පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතයි.
 ශ්‍රී ලන්කන් ගුවන් සේවයේ යූ.එල්.- 503 දරන ගුවන් යානයෙනුයි එංගලන්තයේ ලන්ඩන් නුවර බලා මොවුන් පිටත්ව ගියේ.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 24, 2023 08:54

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම එංගලන්තය බලා පිටත්ව යයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම එංගලන්තය බලා පිටත්ව යයි

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රීඩකයින් එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම්වල ඉදිරියට

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රීඩකයින් එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම්වල ඉදිරියට

47 වැනි ජාතික ක්‍රීඩා තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් ක්‍රීඩා තරඟ අදින් ඇරඹෙයි

47 වැනි ජාතික ක්‍රීඩා තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් ක්‍රීඩා තරඟ අදින් ඇරඹෙයි

උරහිසේ ආබාධය චමීරගේ සිහිනය බොඳ කරයි

උරහිසේ ආබාධය චමීරගේ සිහිනය බොඳ කරයි

2023 LPL කිරුළ B-Love Kandy කණ්ඩායමට

2023 LPL කිරුළ B-Love Kandy කණ්ඩායමට

ක්‍රිකට්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම එංගලන්තය බලා පිටත්ව යයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කාන්තා ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම එංගලන්තය බලා පිටත්ව යයි

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රීඩකයින් එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම්වල ඉදිරියට

පාකිස්තාන ක්‍රීඩකයින් එක්දින ක්‍රිකට් ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම්වල ඉදිරියට

උරහිසේ ආබාධය චමීරගේ සිහිනය බොඳ කරයි

උරහිසේ ආබාධය චමීරගේ සිහිනය බොඳ කරයි

එල්.පී.එල් අවසාන මහා තරගය අද

එල්.පී.එල් අවසාන මහා තරගය අද

Galle Titans පරදවා B-Love Kandy කණ්ඩායම ජය ගනී

Galle Titans පරදවා B-Love Kandy කණ්ඩායම ජය ගනී

පාපන්දු- තවත් මෙතනින්

මාසයකදී ත්‍රීරෝද රථ 5 ක් සොරකම් කළ අයෙකු අල්ලයි

මාසයකදී ත්‍රීරෝද රථ 5 ක් සොරකම් කළ අයෙකු අල්ලයි

රොනල්ඩෝ සෞදි අරාබියේ අල් නසර් කණ්ඩායම සමඟ එක් වෙයි

රොනල්ඩෝ සෞදි අරාබියේ අල් නසර් කණ්ඩායම සමඟ එක් වෙයි

ලොව සුපිරි පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩක පේලේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ලොව සුපිරි පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩක පේලේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ලෝක කුසලාන පාපන්දු තරගාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරගය හෙට

ලෝක කුසලාන පාපන්දු තරගාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරගය හෙට

ප්‍රංශය පාපන්දු ලෝක කුසලාන තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරඟයට

ප්‍රංශය පාපන්දු ලෝක කුසලාන තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරඟයට

මලල ක්‍රීඩා- තවත් මෙතනින්

මාසයකදී ත්‍රීරෝද රථ 5 ක් සොරකම් කළ අයෙකු අල්ලයි

මාසයකදී ත්‍රීරෝද රථ 5 ක් සොරකම් කළ අයෙකු අල්ලයි

රොනල්ඩෝ සෞදි අරාබියේ අල් නසර් කණ්ඩායම සමඟ එක් වෙයි

රොනල්ඩෝ සෞදි අරාබියේ අල් නසර් කණ්ඩායම සමඟ එක් වෙයි

ලොව සුපිරි පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩක පේලේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ලොව සුපිරි පාපන්දු ක්‍රීඩක පේලේ අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ලෝක කුසලාන පාපන්දු තරගාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරගය හෙට

ලෝක කුසලාන පාපන්දු තරගාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරගය හෙට

ප්‍රංශය පාපන්දු ලෝක කුසලාන තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරඟයට

ප්‍රංශය පාපන්දු ලෝක කුසලාන තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරඟයට

වෙනත් ක්‍රීඩා- තවත් මෙතනින්

47 වැනි ජාතික ක්‍රීඩා තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් ක්‍රීඩා තරඟ අදින් ඇරඹෙයි

47 වැනි ජාතික ක්‍රීඩා තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් ක්‍රීඩා තරඟ අදින් ඇරඹෙයි

ඉසිපතන විද්‍යාලය පරදවා සාන්ත පීතර විද්‍යාලය රග්බි කිරුළ දිනා ගනී

ඉසිපතන විද්‍යාලය පරදවා සාන්ත පීතර විද්‍යාලය රග්බි කිරුළ දිනා ගනී

දෙවන ජාතික හෑන්ඩ්බෝල් ශූරතා තරඟාවලියේ අනුශූරතාවය නාවික හමුදාවට

දෙවන ජාතික හෑන්ඩ්බෝල් ශූරතා තරඟාවලියේ අනුශූරතාවය නාවික හමුදාවට

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානු කාන්තා පාපන්දු කණ්ඩායමේ සිහිනය බොඳ වෙයි

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානු කාන්තා පාපන්දු කණ්ඩායමේ සිහිනය බොඳ වෙයි

ජාතික හෑන්ඩ් බෝල් ශූරතාවලියට කණ්ඩායම් 23ක්

ජාතික හෑන්ඩ් බෝල් ශූරතාවලියට කණ්ඩායම් 23ක්

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.