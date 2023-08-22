fbpx

හපුතලේ වෙඩිතැබීමක් – අයෙක් මරුට

අගෝස්තු 22, 2023

හපුතලේ වෙඩිතැබීමක් – අයෙක් මරුට

හපුතලේ කොළඹ ප්‍රධාන මාර්ගයේ පිහිට හෝටලයක වෙඩිතැබීමක් සිදුව තිබෙනවා.

පොලීසිය පවසන්නේ එම වෙඩිතැබීමෙන් පුද්ගලයෙකු මියගොස් තවත් පුද්ගලයෙකු තුවාළ ලබා රෝහල්ගතකර ඇති බවයි

By hasiniek අගෝස්තු 22, 2023 20:17

