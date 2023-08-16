fbpx

ලංකා සතොස භාණ්ඩ වර්ග 9ක මිල අඩු කරයි

By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 16, 2023 16:24

ලංකා සතොස භාණ්ඩ වර්ග 9ක මිල පහළ දැමීමට තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා.

දිවයින පුරා ඇති ලංකා සතොස අලෙවිසැල් හරහා පාරිභෝගික ජනතාවට පහත සදහන් අත්‍යාවශ්‍ය ද්‍රව්‍ය හෙට සිට අඩු මිලට මිලදීගත හැකියි.

