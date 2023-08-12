fbpx

ජනපතිගේ වැඩපිළිවෙලට සියලු දෙනා සහාය දැක්විය යුතුයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 12, 2023 18:54

ජනපතිගේ වැඩපිළිවෙලට සියලු දෙනා සහාය දැක්විය යුතුයි

ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ මහතා ගෙන යන වැඩපිළිවෙල රටට ඉතා සුබදායී වන බැවින් සියලු දෙනා එයට සහාය දැක්විය යුතු බව පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රි සී වී විග්නේෂ්වරන් මහතා පවසනවා.

 

 

 

