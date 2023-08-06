විදේශ රැකියාව අතරතුරදී ආබාධිතවූ ධම්මිට නිවසක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 6, 2023 05:50

විදේශ රැකියාව අතරතුරදී සිදුවූ අනතුරක් හේතුවෙන් පූර්ණ ආබාධිත තත්ත්වයට පත්වූ කුලියාපිටිය ප්රේදේශයේ පදිංචි ඒ.ඒ ධම්මි විජයන්ති අමරසිංහ මහත්මිය වෙනුවෙන් ශ්රිර ලංකා විදේශ සේවා නියුක්ති කාර්යාංශය මගින් ඉදිකරන ලද නව නිවස සුභ මොහොතින් ඇය වෙත භාර දී තිබෙනවා.
දම්මි විජයන්ති මහත්මිය ගෘහ සේවිකාවක වශයෙන් කුවේට් රාජ්යඇය බලා පිටත්ව ගොස් තිබෙන අතර, ඇය සේවය කරන ලද නිවසේ තුන්වන මහලෙන් ඇද වැටී සිදුවූ අනතුරක් හේතුවෙන් මෙසේ ආබාධිත තත්ත්වයට පත්වී තිබෙනවා.
ඇය මාස 6ක පමණ කාලයක් කුවේටයේ රෝහලක නේවාසික ප්රතතිකාර ගැනීමෙන් අනතුරුව කුවේට් තානාපති කාර්යාලයේ කම්කරු සුභසාධන අංශයේ මැදිහත්වීමෙන් මැයව  දිවයිනට ගෙන්වා ගන්නා ලදී.
මෙරටට පැමිණීමෙන් අනතුරුව කාර්යාංශය විසින් විජයන්ති මහත්මිය වැඩිදුර ප්ර්තිකාර සඳහා රාගම රෝහලට ඇතුළත් කර තිබෙනවා.
විදෙස්ගත ශ්රරමිකයින් උදෙසා කාර්යාංශය මගින් නොමිලේ ලබාදෙන රක්ෂණාවරණය මගින්ද ඇයට රු.400,000.00 ක මුදලක් ලබාදී තිබෙනවා.
විජයන්ති මහත්මිය නිවසක් ඉදිකර ගැනීමේ බලාපොරොත්තුවෙන් විදේශ ගතවී ඇති අතර, සිදුවූ අනතුර හේතුවෙන් ඇයට එම කාර්යය ඉටුකර ගත නොහැකි වී තිබේ.
මේ පිළිබඳව කාර්යාංශයේ වයඹ පළාත් කාර්යාලයට තොරතුරු වාර්තාවීමෙන් අනතුරුව කාර්යාංශයේ සහන නිවාස වැඩසටහන යටතේ ඇය සතු පර්චස් 15 ක ඉඩමක මෙම නිවස ඉදිකිරීම සඳහා කාර්යාංශය රුපියල් මිලියන 1.13 ට අධික මුදලක් වැය කර තිබේ.
කුලියාපිටිය, වැලිපැන්නගහමුල ප්රීදේශයේදී ඉදිකරන ලද නව නිවස භාරදීමේ සුභ මොහොතට කම්කරු හා විදේශ රැකියා අමාත්යඉ මනුෂ නානායක්කාර මහතාද එක්ව සිටියා.
