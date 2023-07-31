fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

දෛනික ඩෙංගු රෝගීන් වාර්තාවීමේ අඩුවක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 31, 2023 12:43

දෛනික ඩෙංගු රෝගීන් වාර්තාවීමේ අඩුවක්

Related Articles

දෛනිකව වාර්තා වන ඩෙංගු රෝගීන්ගේ සැලකිය යුතු අඩුවක් වාර්තා වුවද ඉදිරියේදී ඇතිවන වැසි තත්ත්වයත් සමග එහි වැඩිවීමක් සිදුවිය හැකි බව ජාතික ඩෙංගු මර්දන ඒකකය පවසනවා.

 

 

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 31, 2023 12:43

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ලෝක වෙළඳපලේ බොර තෙල් බැරලයක මිල

ලෝක වෙළඳපලේ බොර තෙල් බැරලයක මිල

පෙයාර්ස් වගාවෙන් ජීවිතය දිනන මිනිස්සු

පෙයාර්ස් වගාවෙන් ජීවිතය දිනන මිනිස්සු

භාණ්ඩාගාර බිල්පත් වෙන්දේසියක්

භාණ්ඩාගාර බිල්පත් වෙන්දේසියක්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළෙහි සියලු කොටස් මිල වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළ යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළෙහි සියලු කොටස් මිල වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළ යයි

උතුරු පළාතේ කිරි ගොවීන්ට වාසියක්

උතුරු පළාතේ කිරි ගොවීන්ට වාසියක්

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

LPL තරගාවලියේ තවත් තරග දෙකක් අද

LPL තරගාවලියේ තවත් තරග දෙකක් අද

ජැෆ්නා කිංග්ස් පළමු ජය වාර්තා කරයි

ජැෆ්නා කිංග්ස් පළමු ජය වාර්තා කරයි

LPL ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලිය අද ඇරඹෙයි – ජැෆ්නා කිංග්ස් සහ කලම්බු ස්ට්‍රයිකර්ස් අද තරග බිමට

LPL ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලිය අද ඇරඹෙයි – ජැෆ්නා කිංග්ස් සහ කලම්බු ස්ට්‍රයිකර්ස් අද තරග බිමට

ස්ටුවර්ට් බ්‍රෝඩ් ටෙස්ට් පිටියට සමුදෙයි

ස්ටුවර්ට් බ්‍රෝඩ් ටෙස්ට් පිටියට සමුදෙයි

ජාත්‍යන්තර පාපන්දු තහනම ඉවත් කර ගැනීම සඳහා සාකච්ඡාවක්

ජාත්‍යන්තර පාපන්දු තහනම ඉවත් කර ගැනීම සඳහා සාකච්ඡාවක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ගුත්තිල චිත්‍රපටය නරඹන්න හිටපු ජනපති මහින්ද එක්වෙයි

ගුත්තිල චිත්‍රපටය නරඹන්න හිටපු ජනපති මහින්ද එක්වෙයි

පාලකවරු හා පාලකහොරු කෘතිය එළිදැක්වෙයි

පාලකවරු හා පාලකහොරු කෘතිය එළිදැක්වෙයි

ගතින් වියපත් වුණත් සිතින් තරුණ විජේදාස ඉස්කෝලෙ මහත්තයා

ගතින් වියපත් වුණත් සිතින් තරුණ විජේදාස ඉස්කෝලෙ මහත්තයා

කුමුදුනී යළි වැඩ පටන් ගනී

කුමුදුනී යළි වැඩ පටන් ගනී

අපූරු මගුල

අපූරු මගුල

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.