කුහක දේශපාලඥයින් සිටින ‌තුරු මේ රට ගොඩගන්න බෑ

කුහක දේශපාලඥයින් සිටින ‌තුරු මේ රට ගොඩගන්න බෑ

කුහක දේශපාලඥයින් සිටින තාක්කල් මේ රට ගොඩනැගීමට නොහැකි බව රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය ප්‍රේමලාල් ජයසේකර මහතා පවසනවා. කලවානේ පැවති රැස්වීමකට එක්වෙමින් ඒ මහතා මේ බව ප්‍රකාශ කළා.

 

