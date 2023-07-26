fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

ජපුරට නව උපකුලපතිවරයෙක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 26, 2023 11:42

ජපුරට නව උපකුලපතිවරයෙක්

Related Articles

ශ්‍රී ජයවර්ධනපුර විශ්වවිද්‍යාලයේ උපකුලපති ලෙස ජ්‍යෙෂ්ඨ මහාචාර්ය පත්මලාල් එම් මානගේ මහතා පත්කර තිබෙනවා.

මීට පෙර ඒ මහතා උපාධි අධ්‍යයන පීඨයේ පීඨාධිපතිවරයා ලෙස කටයුතු කළා.

 

 

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 26, 2023 11:42

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

භාණ්ඩාගාර බිල්පත් වෙන්දේසියක්

භාණ්ඩාගාර බිල්පත් වෙන්දේසියක්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළෙහි සියලු කොටස් මිල වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළ යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළෙහි සියලු කොටස් මිල වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළ යයි

උතුරු පළාතේ කිරි ගොවීන්ට වාසියක්

උතුරු පළාතේ කිරි ගොවීන්ට වාසියක්

කැලේ පැලක සිට පොල් ගස් නැග දරු පවුලක් රකින මල් බණ්ඩාර

කැලේ පැලක සිට පොල් ගස් නැග දරු පවුලක් රකින මල් බණ්ඩාර

අද රන් මිල

අද රන් මිල

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

මෙවර ආසියානු ක්‍රීඩා උළෙලට ශ්‍රී ලංකාවෙන් 153 ක කණ්ඩායමක්

මෙවර ආසියානු ක්‍රීඩා උළෙලට ශ්‍රී ලංකාවෙන් 153 ක කණ්ඩායමක්

පාකිස්තාන – ශ්‍රී ලංකා ටෙස්ට් තරගයේ දෙවන දිනය අදයි

පාකිස්තාන – ශ්‍රී ලංකා ටෙස්ට් තරගයේ දෙවන දිනය අදයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ලකුණු 166කට සීමා වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ලකුණු 166කට සීමා වෙයි

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – පාකිස්තාන දෙවැනි ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් තරගය අද ඇරඹේ

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – පාකිස්තාන දෙවැනි ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් තරගය අද ඇරඹේ

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

පාලකවරු හා පාලකහොරු කෘතිය එළිදැක්වෙයි

පාලකවරු හා පාලකහොරු කෘතිය එළිදැක්වෙයි

ගතින් වියපත් වුණත් සිතින් තරුණ විජේදාස ඉස්කෝලෙ මහත්තයා

ගතින් වියපත් වුණත් සිතින් තරුණ විජේදාස ඉස්කෝලෙ මහත්තයා

කුමුදුනී යළි වැඩ පටන් ගනී

කුමුදුනී යළි වැඩ පටන් ගනී

අපූරු මගුල

අපූරු මගුල

වසර 23 ක සේවයෙන් පසු ආපසු ගම රට බලා යන ගුවන් යානය

වසර 23 ක සේවයෙන් පසු ආපසු ගම රට බලා යන ගුවන් යානය

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.