දූෂණ විරෝධී පනත වැනි සුබවාදී වෙනස්කම්වලට රජය සමඟ එක්ව කටයුතු කිරීමට සූදානම්

දූෂණ විරෝධී පනත වැනි සුබවාදී වෙනස්කම්වලට රජය සමඟ එක්ව කටයුතු කිරීමට සූදානම්

දූෂණ විරෝධී පනත වැනි සුබවාදී වෙනස්කම්වලට රජය සමග එක්ව කටයුතු කිරීමට සූදානම් බව නිදහස ජනතා සභාවේ නායක පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රී ඩලස් අලහප්පෙරුම මහතා පවසනවා.

 

 

 

