ජනපති ඉන්දීය ජනපතිනිය හමුවෙයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 21, 2023 18:07

ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ මහතා ඉන්දීය ජනාධිපතිනී ද්‍රෞපදි මුර්මු හමුවී තිබෙනවා.

ජනාධිපති මාධ්‍ය අංශය පවසන්නේ ඉන්දියාවේ රාෂ්ට්‍රපතිභවන් හිදී මෙම හමුව සිදුව ඇති බවයි.

 

