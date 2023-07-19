fbpx

ඉදිරි මාස හය සඳහා වන විදුලිබල උත්පාදන සැලසුම සාකච්ඡා කෙරේ

ඉදිරි මාස හය සඳහා වන විදුලිබල උත්පාදන සැලසුම සාකච්ඡා කළ බව විදුලි බල අමාත්යංශය නිවේදනය කරනවා.

ඒ සම්බන්ධයෙන් අමාත්‍යවරයා සිය ට්විටර් ගිණුමේ මෙලෙස සඳහන් කර තිබුණා.

