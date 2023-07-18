fbpx

ජූලි 18, 2023 15:39

තිරිඟු පිටි මිල සංශෝධනය කෙරේ

සෙරන්ඩිබ් සහ ප්‍රීමා තිරිඟු පිටි මිල අද සිට සංශෝධනය කිරීමට තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා.

ඒ අනුව තිරිඟු පිටි කිලෝවක මිල අද සිට රුපියල් 10කින් පහළ යනු ඇති.

